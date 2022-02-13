Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 314,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 465,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 170,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $28.64 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

