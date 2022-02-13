Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 21,311 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,311 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $347.29 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $305.68 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.92.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

