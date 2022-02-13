Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 121,571 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 575.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,571 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.77 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03.

