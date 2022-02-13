Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Position Boosted by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,056 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.59. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

