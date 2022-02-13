Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,065 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.42. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

