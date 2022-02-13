Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 19,400 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 751,195 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,016,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,482,000 after acquiring an additional 310,770 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,927,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,373,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,674,000 after acquiring an additional 431,591 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

