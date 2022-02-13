Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 2,244 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.66. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $33.36.

