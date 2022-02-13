PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.260-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.22 million.PROS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSE:PRO traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 705,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.55. PROS has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $50.90.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $305,156.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $129,989.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,462 shares of company stock worth $1,926,423 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 100.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 24.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 5.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

