NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8,150.00.

Separately, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($108.18) to GBX 8,150 ($110.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS NXGPF remained flat at $$100.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.09. NEXT has a 12-month low of $100.53 and a 12-month high of $115.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

