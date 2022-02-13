CertiK 1-Day Volume Reaches $11.88 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. CertiK has a market capitalization of $86.64 million and approximately $11.88 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CertiK

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 68,280,189 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

