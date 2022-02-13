Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 60.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 304,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,435 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $21,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAR opened at $65.21 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.15.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

