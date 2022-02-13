Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 41.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,216,000 after purchasing an additional 372,764 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $30,976,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,454 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.21.

Brunswick stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.69. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

