Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Invests $112,000 in Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPA)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Abri SPAC I in the third quarter worth about $1,053,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abri SPAC I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Abri SPAC I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Abri SPAC I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Abri SPAC I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,404,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abri SPAC I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASPA opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84. Abri SPAC I Inc has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Abri SPAC I Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Abri SPAC I Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Abri SPAC I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abri SPAC I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.