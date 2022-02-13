Fortress Investment Group LLC Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Fortress Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,455 shares during the period. Gores Guggenheim accounts for 0.4% of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fortress Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter valued at $153,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GGPI opened at $11.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

