TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $143.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $123.31 and a 12 month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

