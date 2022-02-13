Port Capital LLC Sells 900 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Port Capital LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,206,000 after buying an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 344,143 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,320,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 78,630 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.08. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

