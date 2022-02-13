Columbia Asset Management Lowers Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Columbia Asset Management lowered its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,553,000 after acquiring an additional 759,134 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,977,000 after purchasing an additional 133,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,345 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 214.07%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

