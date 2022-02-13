Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 153.6% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $52,537,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,710,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,075,000 after acquiring an additional 363,948 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,015,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,047 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 448.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 63,392 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 41,683 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDF traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.62. 77,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,265. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

