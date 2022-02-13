Short Interest in Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Grows By 150.0%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CKNHF traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 513. Clarkson has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clarkson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors.

