Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Short Interest Update

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 145.1% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Maui Land & Pineapple from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.18. 3,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,965. Maui Land & Pineapple has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $12.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $197.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

