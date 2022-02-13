Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:NSP opened at $91.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.75. Insperity has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.28.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $476,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

