Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $26,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ryder System by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

NYSE R traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

