Aurora Investment Counsel Trims Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Atkore by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,994,000 after purchasing an additional 57,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atkore by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Atkore by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded down $5.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.21. 769,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,417. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.06.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $1.02. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,781 shares of company stock worth $2,995,007 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atkore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

