Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $34.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $43.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 19.10%.

In other news, CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $259,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $106,631,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028. 10.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VCTR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

