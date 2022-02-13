TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Has $44.66 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,765 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after acquiring an additional 547,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 105.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after acquiring an additional 473,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com stock traded down $114.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,065.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,851,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,852. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,231.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,344.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.