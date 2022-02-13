Aurora Investment Counsel Reduces Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 12,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock traded down $3.15 on Friday, reaching $183.31. 348,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,420. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $162.73 and a one year high of $212.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.72. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

