NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,163 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners comprises about 1.3% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Shares of NEP traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.01. 428,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.97. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.55%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 156.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

