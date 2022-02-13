Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 22 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,240,228,000 after purchasing an additional 402,388 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $8.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $478.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,495. The company has a market cap of $450.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $479.14 and a 200 day moving average of $444.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

