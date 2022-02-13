Altium Capital Management LP Invests $12.63 Million in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 493,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,000. Oramed Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.8% of Altium Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.33. 620,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.77. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 908.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORMP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Aegis boosted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

