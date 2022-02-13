Aurora Investment Counsel Boosts Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at $127,596,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 250.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,960,000 after purchasing an additional 793,068 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at about $40,795,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at about $31,468,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 51.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 415,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,296. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.50. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 104.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

