Aurora Investment Counsel Trims Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. The stock had a trading volume of 352,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $59.04 and a one year high of $94.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.