Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 100 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 12,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.57. The company had a trading volume of 471,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,432. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.81 and a 52 week high of $146.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

