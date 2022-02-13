Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Bought by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,686 shares during the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics makes up about 1.4% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.51% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 122,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $252,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,560 shares of company stock valued at $411,094. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARQT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. 168,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,607. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $778.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.46.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

