Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,664 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 56.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 36,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 12.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 222.1% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 13.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Starbucks by 146.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 45,720 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Oppenheimer lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $93.36 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.