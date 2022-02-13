Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 18,282 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,282 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Spectrum Brands worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 182.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $107.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.24.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

