Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $6.48 Million in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of GXO Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $12,224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $654,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $12,205,000. Archon Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,476,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Shares of GXO opened at $83.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GXO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.