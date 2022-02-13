JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.010-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.80 million-$61.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.92 million.JFrog also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.01)-0.01 EPS.

FROG opened at $24.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. JFrog has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $70.82.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JFrog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.57.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

