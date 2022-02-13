Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $56,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

