Ancora Advisors LLC Has $8.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

VBR opened at $172.61 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $154.90 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.37 and a 200-day moving average of $175.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

