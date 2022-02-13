Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.33. Chuy’s reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Several brokerages have commented on CHUY. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 100,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 186,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,604. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $551.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

