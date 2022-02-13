Zacks: Analysts Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Vertex Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

VTNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,117,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,625. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.73. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

