California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 25,315 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Microchip Technology worth $72,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.70. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.71%.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $3,617,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

