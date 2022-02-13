Short Interest in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Declines By 92.2%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the January 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBZ. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $677,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $380,000. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 63,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $129,000.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

