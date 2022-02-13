$0.09 EPS Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Gogo posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gogo.
Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.07. Gogo has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73.
Gogo Company Profile
Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.
