Horizon Investments LLC Sells 6,291 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Horizon Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $159.50 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

