Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 1,579 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.35.

Shares of DD opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

