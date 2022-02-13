Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Reduced by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.93.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JCI opened at $66.45 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $74.53.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.