CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of CrowdStrike worth $82,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.07.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $181.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of -193.47, a PEG ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total transaction of $241,566.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,055. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

