Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) is Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s Largest Position

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 707,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,186 shares during the period. Carter’s accounts for about 1.8% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $68,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $3,197,789.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 89,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,625 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.49. 353,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,466. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

