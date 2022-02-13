Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys 671,685 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 221.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 671,685 shares during the quarter. Deluxe comprises approximately 0.9% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $35,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Deluxe by 62.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe in the second quarter worth $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Deluxe in the third quarter worth $103,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Deluxe in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deluxe by 6.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen reduced their target price on Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

DLX stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Deluxe had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $570.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

